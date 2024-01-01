Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This stylish sedan boasts a sporty 1.8L 4-cylinder turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a comfortable black leather interior. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof and cruise in style with features like heated seats, push-button start, and a rearview camera. With only 134,200 km on the odometer, this Audi A3 is ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This well-equipped A3 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. Experience the convenience of heated seats on chilly mornings, the thrill of a sunroof on sunny days, and the peace of mind that comes with a rearview camera and security system. Enjoy the luxury of leather seating while staying connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. And for ultimate convenience, power windows, locks, and mirrors let you control everything at your fingertips.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this stunning Audi A3 for yourself! Give us a call today for more information (705)797-1100</p>

2016 Audi A3

134,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
11998975

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Progressiv SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1733763708
  2. 1733763710
  3. 1733763712
  4. 1733763713
  5. 1733763716
  6. 1733763718
  7. 1733763720
  8. 1733763721
  9. 1733763723
  10. 1733763725
  11. 1733763727
  12. 1733763729
  13. 1733763733
  14. 1733763735
  15. 1733763736
  16. 1733763738
  17. 1733763740
  18. 1733763742
  19. 1733763743
  20. 1733763745
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUC7GFF6G1020773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2016 Audi A3 1.8T Progressiv, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This stylish sedan boasts a sporty 1.8L 4-cylinder turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and a comfortable black leather interior. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof and cruise in style with features like heated seats, push-button start, and a rearview camera. With only 134,200 km on the odometer, this Audi A3 is ready for many more adventures.

This well-equipped A3 is packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. Experience the convenience of heated seats on chilly mornings, the thrill of a sunroof on sunny days, and the peace of mind that comes with a rearview camera and security system. Enjoy the luxury of leather seating while staying connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM radio. And for ultimate convenience, power windows, locks, and mirrors let you control everything at your fingertips.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this stunning Audi A3 for yourself! Give us a call today for more information (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES HATCHBACK 5-SPEED MANUAL!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage ES HATCHBACK 5-SPEED MANUAL!! 128,200 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! 93,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL AWD/LANE DEPARTURE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL AWD/LANE DEPARTURE!! 124,600 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A3