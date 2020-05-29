Menu
$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2016 BMW X6

xDrive35i | M PACKAGE |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$44,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,814KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175524
  • Stock #: N84346
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C54G0N84346
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

DRIVE MODES: ECO PRO/COMFORT/SPORT/SPORT PLUS,HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, PARKING SENSORS. FRONT CAMERA WITH FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PADDLE SHIFTERS, RED LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH TO START BUTTON, MEMORY SEATS, LANE ASSIST, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AWD AND MUCH MORE !
Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

