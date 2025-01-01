Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with this sleek 2016 Buick Enclave Premium. This 7-passenger SUV, boasting a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, is perfect for families on the go. With a stylish white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this Enclave is sure to turn heads wherever you drive. With only 155,100km on the odometer, this vehicle is still in excellent condition and ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step inside and feel the plush leather seats envelop you. Enjoy the convenience of heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. The Enclave is packed with safety features, including lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. And with its spacious interior, youll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Whether youre cruising through the city or heading out on a road trip, the Enclave provides a smooth and comfortable ride.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This pre-owned Buick Enclave is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a luxury SUV at Eckert Auto Sales.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2016 Buick Enclave

155,100 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Enclave

Premium 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
12381387

2016 Buick Enclave

Premium 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1744049531
  2. 1744049533
  3. 1744049535
  4. 1744049537
  5. 1744049539
  6. 1744049544
  7. 1744049548
  8. 1744049553
  9. 1744049558
  10. 1744049563
  11. 1744049568
  12. 1744049574
  13. 1744049578
  14. 1744049582
  15. 1744049587
  16. 1744049591
  17. 1744049596
  18. 1744049601
  19. 1744049605
  20. 1744049609
  21. 1744049611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAKVCKD9GJ142168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury with this sleek 2016 Buick Enclave Premium. This 7-passenger SUV, boasting a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and all-wheel drive, is perfect for families on the go. With a stylish white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, this Enclave is sure to turn heads wherever you drive. With only 155,100km on the odometer, this vehicle is still in excellent condition and ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and feel the plush leather seats envelop you. Enjoy the convenience of heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and a premium sound system. The Enclave is packed with safety features, including lane departure assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. And with its spacious interior, you'll have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Whether you're cruising through the city or heading out on a road trip, the Enclave provides a smooth and comfortable ride.

This pre-owned Buick Enclave is a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a luxury SUV at Eckert Auto Sales.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda HR-V EX SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Honda HR-V EX SUNROOF!! 188,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD AUTO STOP/START!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD AUTO STOP/START!! 129,300 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 DOUBLE CAB/TRAILER TOW READY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma SR5 DOUBLE CAB/TRAILER TOW READY!! 114,300 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Enclave