2016 Chevrolet Colorado

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT/HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT/HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289176
  • Stock #: 2353E
  • VIN: 1GCGSBE34G1265225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE COLORADO HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO HAUL ALL OF YOUR CHRISTMAS GIFTS BACK HOME!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TOW PACKAGE, BOXLINER AND ONSTAR. ECKERT AUTO SALES OFFERS THE BEST INTEREST RATE AROUND. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Onstar
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Hard Tonneau cover
Boxliner
Back-Up Camera

