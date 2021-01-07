Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6478983
  • Stock #: 2353
  • VIN: 1GCGSBE34G1265224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE COLORADO HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO HAUL ALL OF YOUR TOOLS IN SAFETY!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TOW PACKAGE, BOXLINER AND ONSTAR. ECKERT AUTO SALES OFFERS THE BEST INTEREST RATE AROUND. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Included
Hard Tonneau cover
Boxliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2015 Kia Soul EX GDI...
 97,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra SV...
 65,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 123,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory