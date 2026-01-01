$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience style and practicality with this sharp white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sedan isn't just a car; it's a statement. The coveted RS package adds a sporty flair, making it stand out from the crowd, while the gleaming white exterior and sleek lines are sure to turn heads. Inside, you'll be greeted by a comfortable and sophisticated black leather interior, offering a touch of luxury for your daily drives.
Under the hood, a nimble yet powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a manual transmission provides an engaging and efficient driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this Cruze delivers responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Chevrolet Cruze is ready for many more adventures. This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of modern features and classic driving dynamics, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.
Here are 5 features that bring the sizzle to this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT:
- The RS Package: Elevate your driving experience with the sporty accents and aggressive styling that this popular package provides.
- Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the expansive sunroof, transforming every drive into a more open and enjoyable occasion.
- Leather Interior: Indulge in the premium feel and sophisticated comfort of the black leather seats, adding a touch of luxury to your commute.
- Turbocharged Engine: Feel the responsive power and enjoy the efficiency of the 1.4L turbo engine, offering an exciting and economical ride.
- Manual Transmission: Take complete control of your drive with the engaging manual gearbox, perfect for enthusiasts who love a connected feel to the road.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100