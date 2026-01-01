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<p>Experience style and practicality with this sharp white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sedan isnt just a car; its a statement. The coveted RS package adds a sporty flair, making it stand out from the crowd, while the gleaming white exterior and sleek lines are sure to turn heads. Inside, youll be greeted by a comfortable and sophisticated black leather interior, offering a touch of luxury for your daily drives.</p><p>Under the hood, a nimble yet powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a manual transmission provides an engaging and efficient driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this Cruze delivers responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Chevrolet Cruze is ready for many more adventures. This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of modern features and classic driving dynamics, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.</p><p>Here are 5 features that bring the sizzle to this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT:</p><ul><li><strong>The RS Package:</strong> Elevate your driving experience with the sporty accents and aggressive styling that this popular package provides.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the expansive sunroof, transforming every drive into a more open and enjoyable occasion.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Indulge in the premium feel and sophisticated comfort of the black leather seats, adding a touch of luxury to your commute.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Feel the responsive power and enjoy the efficiency of the 1.4L turbo engine, offering an exciting and economical ride.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Take complete control of your drive with the engaging manual gearbox, perfect for enthusiasts who love a connected feel to the road.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
14108665

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT WITH RS PACKAGE/SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1778857578669
  2. 1778857579180
  3. 1778857579610
  4. 1778857580055
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PN5SB6G7145788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience style and practicality with this sharp white 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This sedan isn't just a car; it's a statement. The coveted RS package adds a sporty flair, making it stand out from the crowd, while the gleaming white exterior and sleek lines are sure to turn heads. Inside, you'll be greeted by a comfortable and sophisticated black leather interior, offering a touch of luxury for your daily drives.

Under the hood, a nimble yet powerful 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine paired with a manual transmission provides an engaging and efficient driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this Cruze delivers responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Chevrolet Cruze is ready for many more adventures. This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of modern features and classic driving dynamics, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.

Here are 5 features that bring the sizzle to this 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT:

  • The RS Package: Elevate your driving experience with the sporty accents and aggressive styling that this popular package provides.
  • Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air with the expansive sunroof, transforming every drive into a more open and enjoyable occasion.
  • Leather Interior: Indulge in the premium feel and sophisticated comfort of the black leather seats, adding a touch of luxury to your commute.
  • Turbocharged Engine: Feel the responsive power and enjoy the efficiency of the 1.4L turbo engine, offering an exciting and economical ride.
  • Manual Transmission: Take complete control of your drive with the engaging manual gearbox, perfect for enthusiasts who love a connected feel to the road.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Chevrolet Cruze