$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/6-SPEED MANUAL!!
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT WITH RS PACKAGE/6-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience driving in its purest form with this exciting 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isn't just any sedan; it's a sharp, white Cruze LT that comes loaded with the coveted RS Package, transforming its already stylish lines with a sportier aesthetic. Slide into the sleek black interior and grip the steering wheel, knowing that a thrilling 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine is at your command, ready to deliver responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Cruze is looking for its next adventure, and its front-wheel-drive setup ensures confident handling.
This particular Cruze LT is a rare gem for driving enthusiasts, boasting a true 6-speed manual transmission. Say goodbye to automatic complacency and embrace the engaging connection to the road that only a stick shift can provide. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the fuel efficiency and the pure enjoyment that comes with rowing through the gears yourself. This 4-door sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and driving pleasure, making it an outstanding choice for anyone seeking a dynamic and enjoyable ride.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100