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<p>Get ready to experience driving in its purest form with this exciting 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isnt just any sedan; its a sharp, white Cruze LT that comes loaded with the coveted RS Package, transforming its already stylish lines with a sportier aesthetic. Slide into the sleek black interior and grip the steering wheel, knowing that a thrilling 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine is at your command, ready to deliver responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Cruze is looking for its next adventure, and its front-wheel-drive setup ensures confident handling.</p><p>This particular Cruze LT is a rare gem for driving enthusiasts, boasting a true 6-speed manual transmission. Say goodbye to automatic complacency and embrace the engaging connection to the road that only a stick shift can provide. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, youll appreciate the fuel efficiency and the pure enjoyment that comes with rowing through the gears yourself. This 4-door sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and driving pleasure, making it an outstanding choice for anyone seeking a dynamic and enjoyable ride.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT WITH RS PACKAGE/6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Watch This Vehicle
14283050

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT WITH RS PACKAGE/6-SPEED MANUAL!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PN5SB6G7145780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience driving in its purest form with this exciting 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isn't just any sedan; it's a sharp, white Cruze LT that comes loaded with the coveted RS Package, transforming its already stylish lines with a sportier aesthetic. Slide into the sleek black interior and grip the steering wheel, knowing that a thrilling 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine is at your command, ready to deliver responsive performance. With 120,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Cruze is looking for its next adventure, and its front-wheel-drive setup ensures confident handling.

This particular Cruze LT is a rare gem for driving enthusiasts, boasting a true 6-speed manual transmission. Say goodbye to automatic complacency and embrace the engaging connection to the road that only a stick shift can provide. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the fuel efficiency and the pure enjoyment that comes with rowing through the gears yourself. This 4-door sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and driving pleasure, making it an outstanding choice for anyone seeking a dynamic and enjoyable ride.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Cruze is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Chevrolet Cruze