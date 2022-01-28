2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8267853

8267853 Stock #: 2566E

2566E VIN: 1G1PN5SB9G7101656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

