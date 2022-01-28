Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

75,900 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

LT WITH RS PACKAGE/LEATHER/SUNROOF!!

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8267853
  • Stock #: 2566E
  • VIN: 1G1PN5SB9G7101656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CRUZE LT WITH THE RS PACKAGE IS A 6 SPEED STANDARD TRANSMISSION THAT GETS AMAZING FUEL MILEAGE!! YOU CAN ALSO DRIVE IN COMFORT WITH THE POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF AND BLUETOOTH. THE CRUZE IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

