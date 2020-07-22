Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

71,508 KM

Details Description Features

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 5652423
  2. 5652423
  3. 5652423
  4. 5652423
  5. 5652423
  6. 5652423
  7. 5652423
  8. 5652423
  9. 5652423
  10. 5652423
  11. 5652423
  12. 5652423
  13. 5652423
  14. 5652423
  15. 5652423
  16. 5652423
  17. 5652423
  18. 5652423
  19. 5652423
  20. 5652423
  21. 5652423
  22. 5652423
  23. 5652423
  24. 5652423
  25. 5652423
  26. 5652423
  27. 5652423
  28. 5652423
  29. 5652423
  30. 5652423
  31. 5652423
  32. 5652423
  33. 5652423
  34. 5652423
  35. 5652423
  36. 5652423
  37. 5652423
  38. 5652423
  39. 5652423
Contact Seller

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

71,508KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5652423
  • Stock #: 287288
  • VIN: 2GNFLFE30G6287288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,508 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, CLOTH SEATS, 12V/AUX/USB, TOUCH SCREEN, PREMIUM PIONEER SPEAKERS, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2013 GMC Terrain SLT...
 114,898 KM
$13,487 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 300 C ...
 122,564 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 1500...
 189,535 KM
$17,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory