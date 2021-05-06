Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

94,542 KM

Details Description Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | AWD |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LS | AWD |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 7060958
  2. 7060958
  3. 7060958
  4. 7060958
  5. 7060958
  6. 7060958
  7. 7060958
  8. 7060958
  9. 7060958
  10. 7060958
  11. 7060958
  12. 7060958
  13. 7060958
  14. 7060958
  15. 7060958
  16. 7060958
  17. 7060958
  18. 7060958
  19. 7060958
  20. 7060958
  21. 7060958
  22. 7060958
  23. 7060958
  24. 7060958
Contact Seller

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

94,542KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7060958
  • Stock #: 261366
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK5G6261366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 94,542 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Expedition...
 482,000 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry LE...
 102,831 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory