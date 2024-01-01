$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
22,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCNCNEC0GZ301256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 28791BU
- Mileage 22,496 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
