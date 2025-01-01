Menu
<p><span style=color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is the perfect blend of power and practicality, ready to tackle any task you throw its way. With its robust 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive system, youll conquer any terrain with confidence. This Silverado boasts a sleek burgundy exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it as stylish as it is functional. This pickup truck is in great condition, having been meticulously maintained and featuring a spacious crew cab configuration for maximum passenger comfort. It has a reliable automatic transmission and is equipped with a variety of desirable features for added convenience and entertainment. Come experience the thrill of driving this Silverado, currently available at Eckert Auto Sales with 146,700km on the odometer. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

146,700 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
12508639

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
146,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC9GG350090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab is the perfect blend of power and practicality, ready to tackle any task you throw its way. With its robust 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive system, you'll conquer any terrain with confidence. This Silverado boasts a sleek burgundy exterior and a comfortable gray interior, making it as stylish as it is functional. This pickup truck is in great condition, having been meticulously maintained and featuring a spacious crew cab configuration for maximum passenger comfort. It has a reliable automatic transmission and is equipped with a variety of desirable features for added convenience and entertainment. Come experience the thrill of driving this Silverado, currently available at Eckert Auto Sales with 146,700km on the odometer. For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Hard Tonneau cover
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
CENTRE CONSOLE
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
USB
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
AUX
LINEX SPRAY IN BOXLINER
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
BLACK FUEL WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

