2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

204,698 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

204,698KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7329935
  • Stock #: U24401
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC2GZ236862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,698 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Chrome Trim
Step Bars
vent visors
PERFORMANCE
BUG GUARDS
Tonneau Covers
Truck
all-season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

