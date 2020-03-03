2016 Chevrolet Spark

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (STD)

