<p>GO TO THE TRACK THIS SPRING WITH THIS CHALLENGER RT WITH A 5.7L HEMI ENGINE, SUPER TRACK PAK, SHAKER HOOD AND A COLD AIR INTAKE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, POWER HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SHAKER SEATS, REAR SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB, SD CARD AND A HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2016 Dodge Challenger

136,900 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T Shaker SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

2016 Dodge Challenger

R/T Shaker SUNROOF/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBT6GH255857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Dodge Challenger