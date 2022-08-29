Menu
2016 Dodge Charger

117,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SXT AWD/PUSH BUTTON START!!

SXT AWD/PUSH BUTTON START!!

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9310378
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG2GH352233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CHARGER SXT IS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE. WITH THIS FEATURE TAKE IT TO THE COTTAGE ON THOSE ROUGH ROADS AHEAD. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITEY KEY, DUAL EXHAUST, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

