2016 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD/PUSH BUTTON START!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9310378
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG2GH352233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE CHARGER SXT IS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE. WITH THIS FEATURE TAKE IT TO THE COTTAGE ON THOSE ROUGH ROADS AHEAD. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, PROXIMITEY KEY, DUAL EXHAUST, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
