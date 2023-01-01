Menu
Account
Sign In
100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

225,501 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 10761050
  2. 10761050
  3. 10761050
  4. 10761050
  5. 10761050
  6. 10761050
  7. 10761050
  8. 10761050
  9. 10761050
  10. 10761050
  11. 10761050
  12. 10761050
  13. 10761050
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
225,501KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR124470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 225,501 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

Used 2007 Ford Mustang for sale in Barrie, ON
2007 Ford Mustang 185,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura MDX for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Acura MDX 210,804 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Malibu 221,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan