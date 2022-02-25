Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew COMPLETE STOW-N-GO!!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew COMPLETE STOW-N-GO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271939
  • Stock #: 2562E
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR371547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,600 KM

Vehicle Description

THE GRAND CARAVAN CREW IS A FULL STOW-N-GO WHICH MAKES FOR GREAT CARGO SPACE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH CENTRE CONSOLE, POWER REAR VENTS AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

