2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew COMPLETE STOW-N-GO!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
131,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8271939
- Stock #: 2562E
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG8GR371547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,600 KM
Vehicle Description
THE GRAND CARAVAN CREW IS A FULL STOW-N-GO WHICH MAKES FOR GREAT CARGO SPACE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH CENTRE CONSOLE, POWER REAR VENTS AND AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
