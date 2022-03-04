$20,686+ tax & licensing
$20,686
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
91,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8636477
- Stock #: 36377AU
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR152580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 91,736 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3