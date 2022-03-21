Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

157,900 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package/DUAL C\HEAT/AC CONTROLS!!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package/DUAL C\HEAT/AC CONTROLS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8944213
  • Stock #: 2626E
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR315986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,900 KM

Vehicle Description

THE GRAND CARAVAN HAS THE ECON MODE AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE FOR THOSE LONG HIGHWAY FAMILY TRIPS!! IT HAS THE COMFORT FOR 7 PASSENGERS AND HAS 3RD ROW STOW-N-GO FOR THE LUGGAGE IF 7 SEATS ARE NOT NEEDED.  IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
