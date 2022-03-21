$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Canada Value Package/DUAL C\HEAT/AC CONTROLS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
157,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8944213
- Stock #: 2626E
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR315986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 157,900 KM
Vehicle Description
THE GRAND CARAVAN HAS THE ECON MODE AND GETS AMAZING GAS MILEAGE FOR THOSE LONG HIGHWAY FAMILY TRIPS!! IT HAS THE COMFORT FOR 7 PASSENGERS AND HAS 3RD ROW STOW-N-GO FOR THE LUGGAGE IF 7 SEATS ARE NOT NEEDED. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH AUX. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1