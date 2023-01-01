Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

121,900 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS FULL STOW-N-GO!!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS FULL STOW-N-GO!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9772933
  Stock #: 2742E
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR117600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 121,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS VAN WITH DVD TO KEEP THE KIDS AMUSED ON THOSE LONG SUMMER ROAD TRIPS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH FULL STOW-N-GO, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND ECON MODE. PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

