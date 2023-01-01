$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT PLUS FULL STOW-N-GO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9772933
- Stock #: 2742E
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR117600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 121,900 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS VAN WITH DVD TO KEEP THE KIDS AMUSED ON THOSE LONG SUMMER ROAD TRIPS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH FULL STOW-N-GO, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX AND ECON MODE. PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1