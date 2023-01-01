Menu
<p>ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AN AFFORDABLE CROSSOVER THAT HAS THREE ROWS OF SEATS AND CAN SIT UP TO 7 PASSENGERS? IF SO THE DODGE JOURNEY IS WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR!! IT IS FAMILY FRIENDLY AND ITS MODEST SIZE MAKES PARKING A CINCH. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH PUSH BUTTON START, REAR HEAT AND AC CONTROLS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2016 Dodge Journey

127,400 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

SE 7 PASSESNGERS!!

2016 Dodge Journey

SE 7 PASSESNGERS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB4GT101155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Dodge Journey