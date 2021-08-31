2016 Dodge Journey

- Listing ID: 7703560
- Stock #: 6229
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9GT216229
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
7
-
Mileage
103,721 KM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.