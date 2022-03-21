Menu
2016 Ford Edge

152,600 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM AWD

2016 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM AWD

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8870822
  Stock #: 2642E
  VIN: 2FMPK4K90GBC27012

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan Leather
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 152,600 KM

Vehicle Description

THE EDGE HAS EVERYTHING THAT YOU HAVE WANTED SUCH AS NAVIGATION, PANARAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR HATCH, HUSKY ALL WEATHER MATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, USB AND A BUG DEFLECTOR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
