$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
4DR TITANIUM AWD
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
152,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8870822
- Stock #: 2642E
- VIN: 2FMPK4K90GBC27012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,600 KM
Vehicle Description
THE EDGE HAS EVERYTHING THAT YOU HAVE WANTED SUCH AS NAVIGATION, PANARAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR HATCH, HUSKY ALL WEATHER MATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, USB AND A BUG DEFLECTOR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1