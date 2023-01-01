Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Explorer

119,400 KM

Details Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1675880735
  2. 1675880739
  3. 1675880756
  4. 1675880763
  5. 1675880774
  6. 1675880787
  7. 1675880792
  8. 1675880800
  9. 1675880809
  10. 1675880815
  11. 1675880821
  12. 1675880841
  13. 1675880852
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

119,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596077
  • Stock #: 5082
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83GGC75082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 110,628 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport SES
 48,300 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 93,231 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory