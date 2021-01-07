Menu
2016 Ford F-150

53,410 KM

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS |

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6532653
  • Stock #: 6789
  • VIN: 1FTEX1C8XGFC70045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 6789
  • Mileage 53,410 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Recent Arrival!


XLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT


7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 300A Base, Front fog lights, GVWR: 2,766 kg (6,100 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System, Traction control.



Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

