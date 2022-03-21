Menu
2016 Ford F-150

108,520 KM

Details Features

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Location

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

108,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GFB59188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X0841A
  • Mileage 108,520 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

