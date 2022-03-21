Menu
2016 Ford F-150

110,233 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

110,233KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8952346
  Stock #: 5919
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF9GFD05919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 110,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
