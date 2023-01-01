2016 Ford F-250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 1 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10103076

10103076 Stock #: Y0502AX

Y0502AX VIN: 1FT7W2BT7GEC93750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 102,136 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.