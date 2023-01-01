Menu
<p>ATTENTION COMMUNTERS THIS FOCUS IS GREAT ON GAS WITH THE FLEX FUEL FEATURE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, REVERSE CAMERA, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2016 Ford Focus

153,100 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!!

SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F22GL316471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,100 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION COMMUNTERS THIS FOCUS IS GREAT ON GAS WITH THE FLEX FUEL FEATURE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, REVERSE CAMERA, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
