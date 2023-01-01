$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Focus
SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!!
2016 Ford Focus
SE FLEX FUEL GREAT ON GAS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
153,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FADP3F22GL316471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION COMMUNTERS THIS FOCUS IS GREAT ON GAS WITH THE FLEX FUEL FEATURE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNK RELEASE, REVERSE CAMERA, USB AND IPOD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
2016 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman BLACK WHEELS!! 130,600 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX PUSH BUTTON START!! 146,100 KM SOLD + tax & lic
2010 BMW 1 Series 128i 106,900 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Eckert Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Ford Focus