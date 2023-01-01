Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

170,495 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

Titanium INCOMING UNIT | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | MOONROOF

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

170,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9643252
  • Stock #: Y0086AZ
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D9XGR208420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,495 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS AN INCOMING UNIT. THIS VEHICLE HAS NOT YET ARRIVED AT OUR STORE


AS IS SPECIAL!!! YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE.


Titanium AWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT


| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 12 Speakers, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, SYNC w/MyFord, Universal Garage Door Opener.



Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
