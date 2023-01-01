$11,999+ tax & licensing
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
Titanium INCOMING UNIT | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | MOONROOF
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
170,495KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9643252
- Stock #: Y0086AZ
- VIN: 3FA6P0D9XGR208420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,495 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS SPECIAL!!! YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE.
Titanium AWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
| ** As-Traded Special You Certify You Save **, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, 12 Speakers, 18" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Moonroof, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, SYNC w/MyFord, Universal Garage Door Opener.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7