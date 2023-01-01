Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159740
  • Stock #: 7723
  • VIN: 1FATP8UHXG5313521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7723
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

