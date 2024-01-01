Menu
Used
93,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5312965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to feel the wind in your hair and the roar of the engine! This 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Navigation Convertible, with only 93,900km on the odometer, is a head-turner waiting to be unleashed. This sleek white beauty, featuring a black leather interior, boasts a powerful 5L V8 engine that will leave you breathless. The Mustang's iconic design and signature aggressive stance are sure to command attention wherever you go.

This GT Premium Navigation package is loaded with features to make your driving experience both exhilarating and luxurious. Feel the sun on your face as you cruise with the top down, enjoying the comfort of heated and cooled seats while listening to your favourite tunes on the premium sound system. Stay connected and navigate with ease thanks to Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and a rearview camera. And with the push of a button, you can unleash this beast on the road.

Ready to experience the thrill of a true American muscle car? Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and let this Mustang show you what it's all about.

Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

