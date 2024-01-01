$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 93,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning white coupe is packed with features and performance that will make you feel like you're driving a dream. With its powerful 5L V8 engine, you'll experience exhilarating acceleration and the iconic Mustang roar. The black leather interior offers a luxurious and sporty feel, while the heated and cooled seats ensure comfort year-round.
This Mustang GT Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features, including a rearview camera, push-button start, and keyless entry. Navigation and a premium sound system enhance your driving experience, making every journey an adventure. This meticulously maintained Mustang has only 93,900km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable and exciting performance ahead.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
