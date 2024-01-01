Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning white coupe is packed with features and performance that will make you feel like youre driving a dream. With its powerful 5L V8 engine, youll experience exhilarating acceleration and the iconic Mustang roar. The black leather interior offers a luxurious and sporty feel, while the heated and cooled seats ensure comfort year-round.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Mustang GT Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features, including a rearview camera, push-button start, and keyless entry. Navigation and a premium sound system enhance your driving experience, making every journey an adventure. This meticulously maintained Mustang has only 93,900km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable and exciting performance ahead.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2016 Ford Mustang

93,900 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Watch This Vehicle
11955276

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1732549022
  2. 1732549024
  3. 1732549025
  4. 1732549027
  5. 1732549028
  6. 1732549032
  7. 1732549038
  8. 1732549045
  9. 1732549053
  10. 1732549057
  11. 1732549062
  12. 1732549067
  13. 1732549073
  14. 1732549079
  15. 1732549086
  16. 1732549090
  17. 1732549095
  18. 1732549099
  19. 1732549103
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5312966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stunning white coupe is packed with features and performance that will make you feel like you're driving a dream. With its powerful 5L V8 engine, you'll experience exhilarating acceleration and the iconic Mustang roar. The black leather interior offers a luxurious and sporty feel, while the heated and cooled seats ensure comfort year-round.

This Mustang GT Premium is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and convenience features, including a rearview camera, push-button start, and keyless entry. Navigation and a premium sound system enhance your driving experience, making every journey an adventure. This meticulously maintained Mustang has only 93,900km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable and exciting performance ahead.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!! 93,900 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!! 137,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra L GREAT ON GAS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra L GREAT ON GAS!! 135,500 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang