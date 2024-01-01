$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
Convertible GT Premium DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC
2016 Ford Mustang
Convertible GT Premium DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 93,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to feel the wind in your hair and the sun on your face with this stunning 2016 Ford Mustang Convertible GT Premium! This sleek white beauty, available at Eckert Auto Sales, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With its powerful 5L V8 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience exhilarating performance with every drive.
Step inside and be greeted by luxurious black leather seats, heated and cooled for ultimate comfort. The GT Premium trim boasts a wealth of features to elevate your driving experience, including a premium sound system for your favorite tunes, GPS navigation to guide you on your adventures, and a rearview camera for added safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start, making every journey seamless.
This well-maintained Mustang has 93,900km on the odometer, ready to take you on many more miles of adventure. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the thrill of owning this iconic convertible. For more information call us today at (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100