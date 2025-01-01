Menu
Calling all adrenaline junkies! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present a stunning 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, ready to ignite your passion for the open road. This head-turning beauty boasts a powerful 5.0L V8 engine, guaranteeing exhilarating performance with every push of the gas pedal. The sleek white exterior and luxurious black leather interior create a captivating combination thats sure to turn heads wherever you go.

This Mustang GT Premium is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of navigation and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, while the heated and cooled leather seats ensure optimal comfort in any weather. The powerful engine roars to life with push-button start and the premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience. With 93,900km on the odometer, this well-maintained Mustang is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Dont miss your chance to own this incredible 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or give us a call at (705)797-1100.

2016 Ford Mustang

93,900 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
GT Premium 5.0L V8/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!

12260974

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
93,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1G5312969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

