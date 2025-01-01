$34,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium 5.0L V8/NAVIGATION/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 93,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adrenaline junkies! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present a stunning 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, ready to ignite your passion for the open road. This head-turning beauty boasts a powerful 5.0L V8 engine, guaranteeing exhilarating performance with every push of the gas pedal. The sleek white exterior and luxurious black leather interior create a captivating combination that's sure to turn heads wherever you go.
This Mustang GT Premium is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of navigation and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, while the heated and cooled leather seats ensure optimal comfort in any weather. The powerful engine roars to life with push-button start and the premium sound system delivers an immersive audio experience. With 93,900km on the odometer, this well-maintained Mustang is ready for many more miles of adventure.
Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today or give us a call at (705)797-1100.
