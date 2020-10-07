Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE/ONLY 6,000 KILOMETERS!!

2016 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE/ONLY 6,000 KILOMETERS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6112761
  • Stock #: 2354E
  • VIN: 1FATP8EM5G5325085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE HAS ONLY 6,000 KILOMETERS!! HAVE FUN WITH THE 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION WITH DUAL EXHAUST. DONT WORRY IF YOU CANT FIND YOUR KEY IN YOUR POCKET IT AS KEYLESS START. FOR YOU CONVIENCE IT ALSO HAS BLUETOOTH, AUX AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
DUAL EXHAUST
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

