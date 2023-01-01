$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NM0LS7H76G1264925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1258CX
- Mileage 158,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Ford
2015 Chrysler Town & Country S 345,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 137,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 141,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Call Dealer
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2016 Ford Transit Connect