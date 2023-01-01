2016 GMC Canyon

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 2 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10041435

10041435 Stock #: U25660

U25660 VIN: 1GTH6BE39G1381593

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # U25660

Mileage 51,248 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.