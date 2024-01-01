Menu
--tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Calling all adventure-seekers and hard-working Canadians! This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales is ready to tackle your next project. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built to handle anything you throw at it. Its bold blue exterior and comfortable gray interior combine style and practicality. Whether youre hauling materials to the job site or heading out on a weekend camping trip, this Sierra is sure to impress.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This Sierra has everything you need to stay connected and comfortable on the road. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the SiriusXM Radio or stay hands-free with Bluetooth technology. The rearview camera will make parking a breeze. Dont let the 154,900km on the odometer fool you, this truck is ready for many more miles of adventures!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>For more information call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100</p></div></div></div>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

154,900 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!!

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC7GG201406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,900 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Calling all adventure-seekers and hard-working Canadians! This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales is ready to tackle your next project. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built to handle anything you throw at it. Its bold blue exterior and comfortable gray interior combine style and practicality. Whether you're hauling materials to the job site or heading out on a weekend camping trip, this Sierra is sure to impress.

This Sierra has everything you need to stay connected and comfortable on the road. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the SiriusXM Radio or stay hands-free with Bluetooth technology. The rearview camera will make parking a breeze. Don't let the 154,900km on the odometer fool you, this truck is ready for many more miles of adventures!

For more information call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 GMC Sierra 1500