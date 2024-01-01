$23,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 154,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure-seekers and hard-working Canadians! This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 PACKAGE/KODIAK EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales is ready to tackle your next project. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive, this truck is built to handle anything you throw at it. Its bold blue exterior and comfortable gray interior combine style and practicality. Whether you're hauling materials to the job site or heading out on a weekend camping trip, this Sierra is sure to impress.
This Sierra has everything you need to stay connected and comfortable on the road. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the SiriusXM Radio or stay hands-free with Bluetooth technology. The rearview camera will make parking a breeze. Don't let the 154,900km on the odometer fool you, this truck is ready for many more miles of adventures!
For more information call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Eckert Auto Sales
