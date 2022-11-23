Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

154,700 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SLE ALL TERRAIN!!

SLE ALL TERRAIN!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9352786
  • Stock #: 2698E
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC0GZ201266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SIERRA ALL TERRAIN HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO BRING HOME ALL YOUR CHRISTMAS GIFTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR DEFROST, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND ONSTAR!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
