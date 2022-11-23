$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE ALL TERRAIN!!
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9352786
- Stock #: 2698E
- VIN: 1GTV2MEC0GZ201266
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,700 KM
THE SIERRA ALL TERRAIN HAS A HARD TONNEAU COVER TO BRING HOME ALL YOUR CHRISTMAS GIFTS!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR DEFROST, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, IPOD AND ONSTAR!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
