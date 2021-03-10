2016 GMC Terrain

Certified

$15,987 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6703235

6703235 Stock #: 208555

208555 VIN: 2GKFLSEK2G6208555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,414 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.