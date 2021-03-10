Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

203,076 KM

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

203,076KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6808058
  • Stock #: 23256A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H77GH100498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,076 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
Leather Seats
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
BACK UP CAMERA
Keyless Ignition
mp3 ready

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

