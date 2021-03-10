2016 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 0 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6808058

6808058 Stock #: 23256A

23256A VIN: 2HKRM4H77GH100498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 203,076 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Interval wipers Seating Leather Seats Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Keyless Ignition mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.