2016 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 7060970

7060970 Stock #: 116879

116879 VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH116879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,412 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

