2016 Honda CR-V

90,412 KM

Details Description Features

$18,987

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

EX | AWD | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

90,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060970
  • Stock #: 116879
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52GH116879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,412 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, PUSH START BUTTON, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

