2016 Honda CR-V

92,473 KM

Details Features

$24,486

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
SE

Location

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Contact Seller

92,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8964511
  • Stock #: 28279AU
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H4XGH119214

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

