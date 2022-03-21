$24,486+ tax & licensing
$24,486
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2016 Honda CR-V
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$24,486
+ taxes & licensing
92,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8964511
- Stock #: 28279AU
- VIN: 2HKRM4H4XGH119214
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 92,473 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3