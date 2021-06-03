Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

75,101 KM

Details Description Features

$16,887

+ tax & licensing
Car Central

647-618-4646

PREMIUM | AWD | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | BACKUP CAM |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

75,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7175174
  • Stock #: 187868
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44GU187868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,101 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE ! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, 12V/AUX/USB, ECO/SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, TOUCH SCREEN, BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

