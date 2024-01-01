$9,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
2016 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 28770AUXZ
- Mileage 172,870 KM
Vehicle Description
| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!.Ultra Black Pearl 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3D Hatchback 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 7-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWDReviews:* Veloster has impressed many an owner with its features-for-the-dollar quotient, pleasing performance from turbocharged models, highly flexible interior, and relatively generous cargo space. The unique looks and plentiful customization options helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069