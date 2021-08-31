2016 Hyundai Veloster

+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WANT AN AFFFORDABLE CAR THAT STANDS OUT FROM THE CROWD? THIS THREE DOOR HATCHBACK WILL WIN YOU OVER WITH ITS DISTINCTIVE STYLING!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
