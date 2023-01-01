$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport ACCIDENT FREE/DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport ACCIDENT FREE/DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJLAB2GW362752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
TAKE A RIDE IN THIS CHEROKEE AND LOAD IN YOUR STUFF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND SD CARD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD S ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI NAVIGATION/COLD AIR INTAKE!! 113,200 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang GT Premium TRIPLE BLACK/LEATHER!! 91,000 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email Eckert Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Jeep Cherokee