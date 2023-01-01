Menu
<p>TAKE A RIDE IN THIS CHEROKEE AND LOAD IN YOUR STUFF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND SD CARD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

114,800 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB2GW362752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,800 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE A RIDE IN THIS CHEROKEE AND LOAD IN YOUR STUFF!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB AND SD CARD PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

