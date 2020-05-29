Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,801KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139338
  • Stock #: TT1098A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAS5GW293324
Exterior Colour
Blue
Engine
6-cylinder

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • True Blue Pearl
  • 3.251 Axle Ratio
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
  COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

